Top Fashion Influencer: David Fadd

David is a London based plus-size model and fashion influencer, who has an audience of over 50 thousand followers on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, where he shows off his amazing outfits. His biggest mission online is to encourage body positivity, self love and confidence among men.

David's style is a mix of high fashion and streetwear, monochromatic as well as colorblocked combos, different cuts and bold accessories adding a seriously stylish and unique feel to his looks. His style choices vary daily, however David is usually seen wearing casual pieces such as joggers, t-shirts or hoodies but also likes to rock a nice suit or coat regularly, almost always topping off his outfit with a cool pair of sneakers. So if you are looking for that effortless yet original style inspiration, David is just the right person to follow.