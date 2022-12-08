Top fashion Influencer: Eddie Wailes

Eddie Wailes is a London based blogger and fashion influencer, inspiring a growing community of over 27.1 thousand followers on Instagram. His style is quite unique and seen on few others. His looks, although based on a minimalist form of expression, remain engaging, as they successfully capture his signature style, reflecting the personal and sentimental way of expressing himself.

According to Eddie, his style is the product of a process of personal exploration, in which he has discovered the ideal way to express his personality and experiences with what he wears. He is all about combining vintage style with the latest designer trends, finding a balance to a streetwear style that integrates rare and unusual vintage pieces with new season items. He is an expert in translating tailored pieces seen on the runways into a street style that combines eye-catching pieces such as blazers, printed trousers and matching sets. His outfits keep the means of expression to a minimum, yet maintaining a very chic, elevated and avant garde vibe. Eddie invests in fashion pieces that he finds an emotional connection with and that represent his personality, using items dating back to different times and origins, he makes the style his own.

So, if you want inspiration for embracing different vintage and chic styles, Eddie has the perfect feed for you.