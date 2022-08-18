Top Fashion Influencer: Gianna Skye

Gianna is a Liverpool based fashion influencer and artist who has a following of over 50 thousand people on her TikTok and Instagram accounts. Her Instagram is full of 60s and 70s fashion inspo for everyday wear. On her TikTok she posts a lot of outfits of the week and ‘get ready with me’ style videos in which she is seen doing her signature hair & make-up and showing off her outfits.

Gianna describes herself as an "Austin Powers extra & flower child", which could not be more fitting. Her wardrobe mostly consists of mini dresses and skirts in vibrant and eye-catching patterns, knee high boots and tights in bold colours. You will find her pairing her funky clothes with funkier accessories, that make the outfit stand out even more. If you are interested in vintage clothing with loads of colour, Gianna is definitely the right person for you to follow and get inspired by.