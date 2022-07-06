Top Fashion Influencer: Libby Faulkner

Libby (She/Her) is a Manchester based fashion influencer. She has, since starting her journey, accumulated over 100 thousand followers between her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Libby’s outfits are always elegant, whether it's with a satin-look cowl neck top or with a flowy midi skirt. She curates her outfits to be trendy and fashionable whilst making sure it still feels like her own. Libby is also known for tagging most clothing items of her outfits in her instagram stories, so that followers can easily access them should they want to purchase it as well. If this sounds like something you’d like, then Libby is the right person to follow.