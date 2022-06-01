Top Fashion Influencer: Meg

Meg is a UK-based curve fashion influencer most active on TikTok and Instagram. She cares about finding trendy articles of clothing and presenting them on a UK size 16/18 body. Doing this, she pins the names of the items and stores she found them at, so her followers have easy access to them too.

Meg describes herself as “chunky but funky”, making a clear statement that people of all sizes deserve to find funky and stylish items to feel comfortable in. Her style is very much for those liking summer dresses and matching sets. So, if you are looking for plus-size fashion inspiration, Meg can be the inspiration you need for this summer.