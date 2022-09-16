Top Fashion Influencer of the week - UK

Nina is a Manchester based designer, content creator and fashion influencer. Sharing her content mainly on Instagram she has earned over 106 thousand followers, and 25.5 thousand followers on YouTube. Where she shares her daily looks and key style tips to follow.

Her style is based on minimalist combinations and, as she describes it, targeted to the petite. Nina’s daily outfits are classic and chic, either with monochromatic outfits or with neutral color schemes. Some main pieces that characterize her style are sets, and tailored garments, which make her outfits look both comfortable and elegant. On her YouTube channel she regularly features styling inspiration, with everyday tips and capsule closets for different occasions. This, along with mini vlogs, some where she encourages her followers on how to find their own style and others where she shares her favorite highlights from her travels or her daily life. So if you are looking for day-to-day inspiration and feel that clean, minimal, and elegant looks match with you, Nina is the right person to follow in the search for your personal style.