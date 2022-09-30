Top Fashion Influencer of the week - UK

India is a Brighton/London based fashion influencer, designer, and co-founder of slow fashion womenswear brand Wandr The Label. India, who uses creator fashion platform LTK, inspires her 157K followers on Instagram with different ways to style her favourite staple pieces.

Among the things that make her unique, is the creation of her own eco-conscious clothing brand that considers the environment as much as the designs, to help bring change to the fashion landscape. A fashion expert who encourages outfit repeating and investing in a capsule wardrobe, has provided her top shopping tips, including:

Work out your staple wardrobe needs, and look at shopping out-of-season sales with your favourite brands to save some money

Before purchasing an item, ask yourself if you can imagine it working in 10 ways

Quality check your fabrics to invest in pieces that will last

Find out your colour guide for your wardrobe, that will complement your skin and hair tones

Moodboard and collage looks and outfits you've got in your wardrobe to keep on trend for the season and look at what to invest in to maximize your wear of what you already have

Neutral blazers are the perfect versatile piece to accompany outfits for all seasons and occasions – a great investment

Bring your neutral capsule items to life with a pop of colour with a tee or bag

One of the key elements of India's style is colour. She knows how to mix and match beautifully, either in monochromatic looks or by simply adding the perfect pop of colour to a neutral outfit. As she describes, colourful outfits truly boost her attitude and lift her mood. She has a very creative style, yet always dressy and definitely bright, both in the tones of her outfits and the energy she brings to them.

If you want more inspiration like this, to become more eco-conscious while making the most out of your wardrobe, then India is the person to follow.