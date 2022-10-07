Top Fashion Influencer of the week - UK

Lee is a London-based content creator and fashion Influencer. He has a growing online community of over 21.6 thousand followers, collectively on Instagram and TikTok. To whom he inspires daily with his signature streetwear style and sharing of his lifestyle.

At first glance, Lee's style is neat and stylish. Most of his looks revolve around streetwear, mostly casual, yet always elevated. Among the most popular pieces of his outfits are cargo pants or sweat suits, either in solid monochromatic or colorblocked combos. He knows how to mix and match pieces in a way that makes them look effortless, cool and cohesive. One thing that really stands out from his outfits are his sneakers in different styles, which make the perfect combination along with his accessories. Besides that, he often shares content on his everyday experiences, including travel and lifestyle inspiration, as well as encouraging his followers on self-love and positive thoughts.

So, if you feel that cool and original suits you, then Lee has the perfect content to add to your daily inspiration feed.