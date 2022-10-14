Top Fashion Influencer of the week - UK

Mrs. Sauce, as referred to herself, is a London-based art and fashion influencer. Currently with a community of over 74.9 thousand followers on Instagram and 12.2 thousand on TikTok. She identifies herself as an Eurotrash superstar, portraying a sophisticated, cool and confident style.

Her looks are best described as fun and creative, making her an artistic inspiration. Mrs. Sauce's unique fashion sense is full of out-of-the-box ideas, bright in colors and full of life. Her avant-garde combinations are both stylish and elevated, always in a variety of forms. Despite wearing mostly extravagant garments, her accessories, such as shoes and designer handbags, make a great impression. Among these accessories, sunglasses are the main characters; the black, big and asymmetrical glasses she wears the most, are definitely an imposing and cool fashion statement. Moreover, the way she shares her style is absolutely original, her feed is full of photos taken from different and creative angles, giving her followers the perfect touch of inspiration.

So, if you're looking for styling tips that are fresh and creative, Mrs.Sauce is the perfect influencer to add that dose of daily inspiration.