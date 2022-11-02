Top Fashion Influencer of the week - UK

Jordan Rose is a UK-based travel blogger and fashion influencer. She has a community of over 169 thousand followers on Instagram and 182 thousand on TikTok. Jordan has created her own online space to express her creativity, sharing her distinctive style through social media, and a blog that has the full package for those who follow her. Mostly sharing fashion and travel inspiration, she also gives guidance and consultancies providing her followers with the best tips on how to grow on Instagram. Moreover, Jordan has an LTK profile where she helps her followers to find her looks.

Based on her love for writing and photography, she founded the Hello Miss Jordan blog, with the perfect mix of content on lifestyle, food, social media advice, travel and fashion. There is no doubt that Jordan is, as she puts it, a dress addict. Her style is based on this eccentric modern princess aesthetic. She knows how to build the perfect fairy tale scene in each of her photos, with landscapes and backgrounds of all her travel destinations, matched with the perfect outfit for the occasion. All her content is inspired by this idea of the everyday princess. Her combinations are very feminine and elegant, and in most cases involve long, wide dresses or skirts. As for the colour scheme, she uses a different palette for each photo shoot, in which we also see a lot of pink and floral prints. As part of her whole aesthetic, among her accessories we even find tiaras, which give her the perfect touch for the modern princess she is.

So, if you want a chic and unique addition to your feed, from which you can learn more about how to wear what makes you happy, then Jordan is the right influencer to follow.