Top Fashion Influencer of the week - UK

Lisa Pintaud is a content creator and fashion influencer based in Paris and London. By sharing her classic and timeless looks, she has inspired a community of over 107 thousand followers on instagram and tiktok combined. Lisa's outfits have a minimalist focus, embracing the idea that less is more and thus promoting quality over quantity in what she wears on a daily basis.

Inside the closet of this Parisian styled influencer, we find a lot of nude, black and denim staples; the code to create the perfect timeless and classic wardrobe. Looking at some monochromatic combinations, mostly in black and white, we can see that her style is simple, yet always chic and elegant. We see many of her posts are all about the details, showing how shoes, sunglasses and head accessories are the perfect touch to finish her look. As the glam girl she is, Lisa has an obsession with shoes, in her collection we find mostly pointed stilettos and short heels. This, paired with the perfect beret, complete an elegant and graceful look, perfect for strolling the romantic streets of London or Paris. Besides sharing her style, she also creates vlogs of her travels and her lifestyle, creating a cohesive ambience in her feed. So, if you want a très chic addition to your daily styling inspiration, Lisa is the perfect influencer to follow.