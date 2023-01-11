Top Fashion Influencer: Selin Tufanoglu

Selin is a digital creator and fashion influencer based in London, with over 96 thousand followers on Instagram, where she is most active. This influencer shares everything related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her social media content is all about her life and choices, sharing with her followers some of her favourite things and highlights of her day to day experiences.

Her looks have a very chic and yet effortless style, reflective of a very self-confident and always fashionable vibe. Selin's content is focused on sharing her favourite fashion items and everyday outfits. In these we find several elegant pieces such as blazers and suits. We see lots of sets and monochromatic combos in neutral tones, mostly of black, brown, grey and nude. Selin knows how to seal the outfit with the perfect pair of heels, most of them with pointed toes or a special detail on them. Classic black or dark sunglasses in different styles are a must in all her outfits, an essential even when the sun is not shining. Even when wearing tailored items that give a confident appearance to her style, her fits still look cozy and relaxed. Besides being active on Instagram, Selin shares more inspiration on her everyday looks through her LTK account, where her followers can find direct links to the items she's wearing.

If laid back chic is your thing, Selin has the perfect fashion and lifestyle inspiration you need in your social media feed.