Top Fashion Influencer: Selma Kaci Sebbagh

Selma Kaci Sebbagh, a French-Algerian influencer based in Paris, is known for her edgy, maximalist style and her ability to put together outfits that are always on point. With nearly 150K Instagram followers, Selma has built a loyal fan base thanks to her bold fashion choices and her relatable, down-to-earth personality.

Selma’s style is all about coordination. She effortlessly mixes and matches different clothing pieces—whether it’s streetwear, seasonal essentials, or statement accessories. Her outfits are always well thought-out, with a strong focus on layering, creating textures, and with the addition of unique details that make each look stand out. No matter the occasion, she always manages to create a cohesive, stylish ensemble.

What makes Selma even more beloved is her authenticity. She regularly shares reels that show the real side of life, from funny, relatable moments to everyday fashion challenges. Her audience connects with her because she doesn’t try to present a perfect image—she’s genuine, approachable, and fun. It’s this grounded vibe that keeps people coming back to her content. What really sets Selma apart is her willingness to take risks. She encourages her followers to step out of their comfort zones and explore their own fashion creativity. For Selma, fashion is about having fun and expressing yourself.

And when it comes to accessories, Selma is a master. She’s known for her impressive jewellery collection, often stacking rings, layering necklaces, and adding just the right pieces to elevate her outfits. Her love for accessories has become a signature part of her style, and she’s never shy about showing off her latest finds.

Selma Kaci Sebbagh is an inspiring figure in the world of fashion, blending bold, coordinated looks with an authentic, relatable approach. With her fearless style, love of accessories, and genuine connection with her followers, she continues to inspire her audience to embrace individuality and enjoy fashion for what it is—a form of self-expression.

