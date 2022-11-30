Top fashion Influencer UK

Rach is a London based blogger, designer and fashion influencer. Mostly active on Instagram and TikTok, she has grown a community of 17.8 thousand followers combined. Her style is full rainbow, with very colourful combinations, and some mixing and matching of patterns as well. She plays around with different styles, sometimes giving very edgy and cool vibes, and other times going for girly and chic aesthetics.

As creative as she is, Rach turns all kinds of street styles into a very elevated and cool look for the day. This UK fashion blogger not only inspires her followers with her fashion style, but also shares with them some pieces designed by herself, among which one of her favourite items are coats. Wearing everything from dresses to pants or jumpsuits, she makes her outfits look fun and easygoing at the same time. Paired with the perfect eye-catching accessories, be it jewellery, handbags or shoes, she adds the perfect finishing touch to any fit. Rach is also a strong advocate for selling and buying pre-loved items, this way contributing to a more sustainable take on fashion. One of the ways in which she shares her style is by allowing her followers to buy her pre-loved items on platforms such as Depop and Vinted.

So, if you want to be inspired by an elevated yet out-of-the-ordinary style, Rach has the fits and creative inspiration you need in your feed.