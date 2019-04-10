In pictures: Topshop launches first vegan shoe collection

As the popularity of cruelty-free fashion continues to sky-rocket , Topshop has joined the trend and launched its inaugural vegan shoe collection.

Handmade in Spain, the PETA-approved vegan footwear collection comprises of six styles and features a neutral palette of snakes, croc, nude, toffee, orange, black and white across 12 options. In addition to the vegan footwear, items will be packaged in boxes assembled using 100 percent non-animal and non-fish glue. Prices for the collection range from 42-59 pounds (57-80 euros or 75-100 US dollars).

“We are really excited to be launching our first vegan collection this April,” Maddy Evans, fashion director at Topshop said in a statement. “Initially we’re focusing on footwear and introducing six new styles that are produced alongside our premium shoe lines in Spain. We can’t wait to see how shoppers respond to the design-led collection and how far we can push vegan products across our accessories offering.”