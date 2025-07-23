Topshop partners with Cara Delevingne for relaunch

To mark the return of Topshop, which is officially relaunching next month, the fashion brand is partnering with model Cara Delevingne as the “face of its bold new era”.

In a statement, Topshop said that Delevingne, who worked with the high street retailer more than a decade ago, was chosen for “embodying the fearless spirit and distinctive style of the city she calls home,” London, which is also the birthplace of Topshop. With the brand adding, she will bring “her unmistakable energy and cross-cultural influence” to its new chapter.

Michelle Wilson, managing director at Topshop, said: “Cara is the perfect embodiment of the Topshop spirit - bold, creative, and unapologetically herself.

“This partnership is more than a campaign; it’s a statement of intent as we reintroduce Topshop to the world. We’re bringing together cultural relevance, design credibility, and a new energy that speaks to how people want to dress today.”

Cara Delevingne to front Topshop reinvention

Topshop and Cara Delevingne relaunch campaign Credits: Topshop shot by Bartek Szmigulski

As well as fronting Topshop’s relaunch, Delevingne has curated a 30-piece autumn/winter 2025 edit that captures the “shared aesthetic of Cara and Topshop: confident, individual, and distinctly modern”.

The collection, which will be available exclusively on topshop.com from August 16, will channel Delevingne’s signature “London edge” offering elevated, sharp tailoring, statement outerwear and reimagined denim essentials. The edit is grounded in a monochrome palette, along with accents of rich avocado green.

Hero pieces include a bold black-and-white faux shearling coat, a cinched 80s-inspired PU jacket, and updates on Topshop’s classic denim fits, such as the Joni and Jamie jeans.

Commenting on the collaboration, Delevingne added: "As a London girl, Topshop was the place where fashion felt fun, fearless, and full of possibilities. Coming back to Topshop now is more than a return – it’s about starting something new.

“This collection is about owning your style, your story, and feeling empowered to express that every day."

Topshop added that the collection marks the start of the pair’s new partnership, with a capsule collection already in development for the 2026/27 season, which will be built around a “shared vision of a sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking approach to fashion with a focus on quality materials and design”.

The brand, which first launched in 1964, also teased further “high-profile collaborations” and “expressive fashion moments” to mark the return of Topshop to the UK fashion scene.

This news follows Topshop announcing earlier this month that it would be returning to the catwalk after a seven-year hiatus with a showcase alongside menswear brand Topman in August. Details of the location are being kept secret, with Topshop just stating it will be a “landmark London location” and will showcase “see now, buy now” edit of autumn/winter 2025 pieces.