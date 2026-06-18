Toteme to enter menswear with debut collection in August

Fashion brand Toteme, founded by Swedish couple Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, is expanding into menswear, with its first collection set to launch in August 2026. The brand announced this via an exclusive Puck.news feature written by fashion journalists Lauren Sherman and Malique Morris, shared by Toteme on its socials yesterday.

According to Puck News, Swedish designer Alexander Häggblad has been collaborating with Karl Lindman in Sweden on Toteme’s menswear development since March 2025. The inaugural collection, covering ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories, is set to launch in August.

Known for its minimalist aesthetic and elevated wardrobe essentials, Toteme aims to extend its established design language into the menswear category as part of its broader international growth strategy.

Over the past decade, the brand has built a devoted international following, while showing its collections at fashion weeks and expanding its network of luxury retail stores worldwide.

Well-known pieces from Toteme include monogram silk pyjama sets (the shirt is featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2), a leather thrimmed shearling jacket, a fringed scarf jacket, a classic striped turtleneck and T-Lock bag.

Toteme generates approximately 200 million euro in annual sales.

FashionUnited has contacted Toteme for further press information, but no further information is available at this time.

Illustrative image from the archive. Toteme Ready to Wear Spring Summer 2026 NYFW Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Swedish fashion house Toteme London store on Sloane Street in the heart of Knightsbridge Credits: credit is Ludovic Balay for TOTEME