Trans-seasonal footwear trends from the SS24 runways

The women’s footwear industry has learned to pivot in recent seasons for two major reasons. First, there has been a move away from high heels a.k.a pumps. The Covid-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst, speeding up a movement that was already happening. Female consumers signaled that they would like to purchase footwear that was more comfortable and practical.

Second, there has been an increasing demand for shoes and boots that traverse seasons and can be worn year-round. For the ss24 runway season, many designers answered the call. In addition to showing sandals, they accessorized a wide variety of looks with trans seasonal footwear.

For every movement in fashion, there is a counterpoint, and the next season will be no exception. For example, as much as quiet luxury/stealth wealth will continue to trend, there is an ultra-feminine alternative.

Kicking off

Accessorizing runway looks with rugged boots is not new. Marc Jacobs caused a stir when he adopted this grunge style for his 1993 collection for Perry Ellis. They do go in and out of fashion but for 2024 they are back in full force, symbolizing a mood of youthful rebellion and social activism.

Dion Lee

Dion Lee ss24 boot Credits: Dion Lee ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Black leather thigh high combat boots with a buckle closure and side pockets.

Noir Kei Ninomiya

Credits: Kei Ninomiya ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Black leather platform boots in a basket weave and a toggle closure.

LuisaViaRoma

Luisaviaroma ss24 silver boots Credits: Luisaviaroma ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Silver side zip combat boots on a rubber lug platform sole with a front lace-up decoration.

Ottolinger x Puma: designers Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient

Ottolinger ss24 silver active boots Credits: Ottolinger ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Active-style boots in perforated silver faux leather with straps on the shaft and black rubber spikes on the sole.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham ss24 black boots Credits: Victoria Beckham ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Black leather flat heeled calf-high boots with a back closure.

Like the boys

Brands like The Row, Max Mara and Loro Piana exude ‘stealth wealth.’ Menswear-inspired footwear, such as loafers and brogues, are the perfect choice to accessorize such timeless, understated styles.

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Burberry ss24 ivory loafer Credits: Burberry ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An ivory loafer with a double stitched upper, mid-height black heel and sole and a silver buckle with the Burberry logo on a strap.

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci ss24 brown platform loafer Credits: Gucci ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A brown leather loafer on a super high platform with the classic Gucci bit.

Kiko Kostadinov

Kiko Kostadinov ss24 slip-on brogue Credits: Kiko Kostadinov ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A modern brogue style slip-on with a pink patent leather toe cap and a burgundy stretch leather upper.

Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia Prada

Miu Miu ss24 brogue Credits: Miu Miu ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A brown leather and natural canvas brogue with a ghillie embellishment and strap across the upper.

Antonio Marras

Antonio Marras ss24 Oxford shoe Credits: Antonio Marras ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An olive-colored patent leather Oxford on a high lug-sole black platform.

Let’s Dance

#dancecore and #balletcore have been trending on TikTok this entire year and see no signs of abating. The sort of footwear associated with professional dancers including ballet slippers and character shoes (Mary Janes and t-bars) were shown by several designers for ss24 and move perfectly into the fall and Holiday seasons.

Akris: designer, Albert Kriemler

Akris ss24 silver shoe Credits: Akris 22s4/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A slim line pointed toe silver leather Mary-Jane with a narrow strap.

Bally: designer, Simone Bellotti

Bally ss24 black mary-jane Credits: Bally ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A black leather Mary-Jane with a thick strap and a gold buckle, a point toe and a high profile.

Fendi: designer, Kim Jones

Fendi ss24 pink ballet slipper Credits: Fendi ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A pale pink patent leather ballet flat with a gold ankle bracelet strap.

LuisaViaRoma

LuisaViaRoma ss24 hot pink ballet slipper Credits: LuisaViaRoma ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A hot pink satin flat with grommet embellishment and criss-cross ankle straps.

Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia Prada

Miu Miu ss24 tan mary-jane Credits: Miu Miu ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A rounded toe shoe in tan with a high strap and a cube heel tagged with a Miu Miu logo

To the max

Just as we have seen in the ready-to-wear categories, maximal embellishment including 3D florals and other components, was a key trend in footwear during the ss24 runway season.

Chanel: designer, Virginie Viard

Chanel ss24 black boot with 3D florals Credits: Chanel ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A black boot with a small heel covered in tiny black camelias, the House’s signature floral.

Comme des Garçon: designer, Rei Kawakubo

Comme des Garçon ss24 embellished ankle boot Credits: Comme des Garçon ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An multi-colored ankle boot with a stacked wedge heel embellished with charms and jewelry components.

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci ss24 crystal embellished shoe Credits: Gucci ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A pointed toe flat covered in strands of beaded crystal.

No.21: designer, Alessandro Dell’Acqua

No.21 ss24 paillette embellished shoe Credits: No.21 ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A pointed toed nude colored flat with a strap high on the upper, embellished with orange paillettes.

Shuting Qui

Shuting Qiu ss24 embroidered boot Credits: Shuting Qiu ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A pointed-toed boot with a yellow sculpted heel in multi-colored tapestry and strands of iridescent paillettes.