Transforming Mindsets: Embracing Circular Business Models in Textiles At Circular Textile Days 2025

On 10 and 11 September 2025, the 5th edition of Circular Textile Days will take place, marking a significant milestone in advancing circular transitions within the textile industry. Under the theme “Transforming Mindsets: Embracing Circular Business Models in Textiles,” the event will focus on the critical mindset shifts required to make circularity the standard.

The previous edition brought together over 1,300 visitors from 26 countries, laying the groundwork for actionable change. In preparation for the upcoming event, Circular Textile Days conducted in-depth research in collaboration with students from institutions such as Saxion University of Applied Sciences and the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. They examined the current state of the textile industry and identified what is truly needed to drive meaningful improvements.

As a result, the Manifesto for Circular Textiles was created, outlining five key priorities to move the industry forward. These include:

Fostering collaboration across the value chain,

Designing for longevity and recyclability,

Advancing transparency and traceability,

Implementing scalable circular business models, and

Addressing policy barriers to accelerate sustainable practices.

Credits: Circular Textile Days

The Manifesto was widely shared across Circular Textile Days’ platforms after the event, sparking discussions that shaped many of the conversations during the last edition. These actionable insights remain central as preparations continue for the 2025 event, ensuring that Circular Textile Days maintains its position as a platform where innovation meets execution. As Rachel de Gooijer of Circular Textile Days explains, “The Manifesto is not just a statement; it’s a call to action. Grounded in thorough research, it brings real industry challenges to the forefront and will continue to guide meaningful progress.”

This last edition offered a compelling program, featuring renowned names such as Patagonia, IKEA, and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, all of whom drew packed audiences. Innovations like the showcase of BASF’s loopamid® jacket, created in collaboration with Zara, provided tangible solutions to key industry challenges. Exhibitors reported overwhelming interest at their booths, with many remarking that they barely had a moment to step away—a clear reflection of the event’s relevance and its ability to attract the right audience.

The atmosphere at Circular Textile Days is more than engaging; it’s transformative. Attendees consistently emphasize that the event goes beyond networking, offering a space for genuine collaboration and actionable insights. It is a place where businesses connect, rethink their strategies, and gain the tools needed to make circularity a reality.

Looking ahead to 2025, Circular Textile Days will continue to build on this legacy. The 5th edition promises to be another transformative moment for the textile industry. Early bird registration will open in January 2025. This is your opportunity to join the movement and be part of the change shaping the future of textiles.