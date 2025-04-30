Trend spotlight: Cow print emerges as 2025’s leading motif

From classic to cult, animal prints have evolved as style signifiers.

Animal prints continue to dominate the fashion landscape, but a closer look at consumer behavior and digital search patterns reveals a significant recalibration in print preferences. Once synonymous with the exotic and glamorous, 2025’s top animal prints are embracing a more grounded narrative, with cow print emerging as the unexpected frontrunner. According to recent UK search data, interest in "animal print outfit" has increased by 24 percent year-on-year, signaling a robust appetite for bold, expressive design.

Stylist and fashion commentator Lizi Hodder-Green suggests the shift reflects a move away from minimalist nostalgia toward identity-driven styling: “Animal print is now a personal language in fashion—playful, powerful, and full of contrast. It’s a far cry from the understated 90s aesthetic we’ve leaned on for years.”

Top Trending Animal Prints, UK Search Growth (Last 2 Months)

Cow +188 percent

Giraffe +94 percent

Zebra +45 percent

Snake +38 percent

Tiger +30 percent

Leopard +8 percent

Cheetah +2 percent

Crocodile -31 percent

Cow print leads the charge: Cowboy core goes mainstream

With a staggering 188 percent increase in searches over the past two months and a 329 percent rise over the past year, cow print is officially 2025’s standout motif. This surge dovetails with the rise of Cowboy Core, an Americana-inspired aesthetic gaining momentum in the lead-up to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. The timing couldn’t be more serendipitous.

“Cow print may seem niche, but it’s highly adaptable,” Hodder-Green notes. “As a base or accent, it lends contrast, texture, and personality. It’s especially powerful in trans-seasonal styling when paired with light denim, pastels, or floral elements.” Searches for “cowboy boots with dresses” have also jumped by 175 percent in just one week, further cementing cow print’s relevance for SS25 wardrobes.

Snake print reemerges with sophistication

Positioned for a comeback, snake print is seeing a 38 percent surge in short-term searches and 37% growth year-on-year, thanks in part to cultural influence from the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac. Once seen as an underdog, the serpentine pattern is making inroads as a symbol of elevated, structured edge.

“It’s not about boho snake skin anymore,” explains Hodder-Green. “Wide-leg trousers, oversized tailoring, and luxe finishes in snake print communicate confidence with control. It’s about sensuality and sharpness in equal measure.” Expect the print to gain traction across accessories, outerwear, and transitional layering pieces by AW25.

Leopard & cheetah: From statement to staple

While leopard (+8 percent) and cheetah (+2 percent) prints have seen slower growth, their relevance remains intact. Rather than fading, these prints have undergone a transformation—from statement to staple.

TikTok data shows enduring engagement, with a 64 percent spike in "styling leopard print" and a 315 percent rise in “styling cheetah print.” As Hodder-Green observes: “Leopard is no longer a trend; it’s a neutral. Whether in traditional tones or unexpected hues like plum or chartreuse, it adapts effortlessly to every aesthetic.”

Cheetah print continues to bring a sense of play and dynamism to capsule wardrobes—especially effective in accessories and layered pattern mixes. Zebra print sustains popularity with seasonal versatility

With a 45 percent increase in searches and a 100 percent uplift for ‘zebra accessories’ year-on-year, zebra remains a strong contender for 2025. Though rooted in a bold, graphic narrative, the print’s seasonless potential ensures its longevity.

“Zebra stripes offer striking contrast but can soften when rendered in earth tones for autumn,” says Hodder-Green. “It’s one of the few prints that feels equally appropriate for both breezy summer looks and transitional layering.” Expect to see zebra motifs reimagined in tactile knits, denim treatments, and sculptural handbags through late 2025.

Social-first styling: The digital pulse behind print revival

The impact of social media on trend acceleration cannot be overstated. In the past two months alone, TikTok searches for “animal print outfit” rose by 150 percentd, as users increasingly seek expressive, viral-ready looks. Hodder-Green highlights how these platforms are reshaping the styling conversation. “We’re no longer dictated to by editorials. Platforms like TikTok have democratized inspiration. Animal prints have benefitted from this shift—they’re dynamic, customizable, and easy to integrate into personal style narratives.”

Whether it’s Gen Z’s DIY energy or millennials seeking elevated nostalgia, animal print continues to serve as a canvas for self-expression. And with cowboy boots, pastel accents, and utility silhouettes coming into play, 2025 promises an even wilder ride. Trend forecast takeaway

As cow print dethrones leopard in the UK’s print hierarchy, 2025 signals a broadening of animal print relevance. From nostalgic neutrals to social-first styling codes, these patterns are no longer just bold statements—they’re fashion fundamentals.