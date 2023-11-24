Trendstop Women’s Catwalk Print Spring/Summer 2024

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key catwalk print and graphics directions informing Spring Summer 2024 womenswear.

Seasonal prints blend ultra-contemporary references with touches of nostalgia. Y2K graphics and retro tie-dye are revamped for today’s young consumers with digital, metaverse-inspired elements and upcycling and recycling techniques. Three-dimensional aspects also offer a fresh perspective, in an elevated evolution of surface patterns.

Metaverse Bleed Effects

3D Color Blocking

Y2K Sports Graphics

Metaverse realms inspire otherworldly ombre shading and digitized all-over swirls in an ultra-contemporary twist on classic tie-dye. Graduating shades are underscored by a futuristic glow. Hazy blocking and stripe effects with a subtle luminosity fade in and out across garments and accessories. Virtual design-inspired graphic looks come through in head-to-toe pixelated ripples and stripes rendered in tonal contrasting colors.Color blocking techniques evolve away from simple, flat surface patterns as contrasting geometric forms are applied to garments in dynamic, dimensional ways. Fabric appliques, extended attachments and inserts in contemporary contrast tones are used to build asymmetric paneled constructions that stand away from the body to create interesting and sophisticated new silhouettes.The Y2K revival continues in active graphics with a nostalgic feel. Statement sporting typography is set against retro toned grounds on vintage-inspired vests and knitted tanks. Faded colors and prints, pieced together constructions, and blocking techniques introduce modern Gen Z mindsets around upcycling and giving garments a second life. Tees and sweats are twisted, tucked, and haphazardly stitched, distorting lettering and creating youthful DIY cut and paste effects.

