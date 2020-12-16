Triarchy, changing the denim industry one pair of a jeans at a time

Denim brand Triarchy was founded by Mark, Adam and Ania Taubenfligel in 2013. After a few years of brand growth they realized that scaling their brand would ultimately mean consuming more resources. This was unacceptable. They decided to take the brand offline in 2016 in order to educate themselves on how to make the best pair of jeans possible, in every sense of the word best.

The state of the impact on the planet is not something Triarchy could ignore. As they dived into the world of sustainable denim the Triarchy team soon realized that denim was one of the worst offenders on the environment. From the pesticides used to grow the cotton and the micro-plastics weaved into the denim, to the harmful chemicals used to finish the product; the whole process from start to finish was clearly poisonous.

Not to mention the people who make our jeans and how being exposed to micro plastics, petroleum and other extremely harmful chemicals and pesticides are leaving them terminally ill. The list of offences that come from manufacturing denim in a non-sustainable way is endless and in the long run deadly. So Triarchy made a change.





The brand was relaunched in 2018 with a strict sustainability lens, meaning, amongst other initiatives, the abolishment of stretch denim by the brand, as stretch denim was always petroleum based…until now.

In 2020 the brand partnered with Candiani to bring to market the world’s first plastic free stretch jeans. This means stretch denim with no plastic and therefor no micro plastic. An industry first. Add to this, the brand uses sustainable laundering practices such as e-flow, ozone and laser technology to drastically reduce consumption of resources that the denim industry has for too long been guilty of exploiting.

Triarchy also leads with education in the understanding that it is the brands responsibility to accurately deliver the information relating to how they manufacture their products. This is being done via 3rd party auditors who vet all of Triarchy’s claims and then publish the information independent of the brand on the brands website. What this allows is total transparency and confidence in what the brand purports to practice.

All of these efforts are visible on Triarchy’s website under each product page and their sustainability page.

Lastly, Triarchy offsets the carbon from every pair of jeans sold, making each product the brand produces, carbon neutral. This is visible via each pairs product page as well as the customer receiving a carbon offset certificate for each pair of jeans sold.

Triarchy continues to innovate new materials and wash processes alongside the development of new styles each season, in an effort to change the denim industry for the better, one pair of jeans at a time.