Truly launches without Holly Willoughby

Truly, the new “affordable luxury” lifestyle brand, from Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones and wife Tara Capp, has launched online without TV presenter Holly Willoughby, who announced in September that she was stepping away from the project due to her “many other commitments”.

On the brand’s website, it states that Truly was born out of a “desire for high quality, every day products which make life easier” and that all of its products have been “carefully designed in order to complement your own personal taste and style”.

It adds that “comfort and ease” is the permanent thread which runs through its ranges, which spans across fashion for women, men and baby, homeware and beauty products, such as cashmere jumpers, silk pyjamas, and leather bags for women, cashmere joggers and leather backpacks for men, and knitwear and sleepwear for babies.

"I'm immensely proud and excited about Truly,” said Peter Jones on the brand’s website. “It's been over two years in the making and I believe our products will speak for themselves, both in terms of quality and design. I'm blown away by everyone's constant enthusiasm and creativity to produce outstanding, yet affordable lifestyle pieces.”

Jones added: “Tara and the team have spent months searching for the best suppliers, both in the UK and around the globe in order to create the perfect Truly collection. It's been exceptionally rewarding to see initial sketches and concepts being turned into finished products.

“I appreciate I'm a bit biased but the products are beautifully crafted, exceptional quality and most importantly, affordable. Each item has been carefully considered to make a difference to your every day life.”

Based in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, Truly has a team of 20 and at the heart of the brand is Tara Capp, Jones’ wife, who has been spearheading the project.

"I've always loved design and interiors,” explains Capp on the Truly website. “I have spent years renovating my own homes working with different textures and colour palettes turning our home space into a relaxed haven. It was while we were creating our homes that we realised we couldn't find items that were beautifully designed and added a level of luxury to the everyday whilst still being affordable, and so we created Truly. We wanted to design simple, well thought-through products that elevate the everyday.”

Capp added: “Our collections are designed to complement and blend naturally into everyone's personal lifestyle. We have scoured the globe for the perfect materials to make our products of the highest quality, ensuring everything is upheld to the standards we believe our Truly Family delivers - we can even source the cashmere back to the individual goat!

“I'm constantly inspired by my team and we're working hard to generate new ideas for products we'd love to have at home ourselves. The product development process has been wholly collaborative, the launch collection is a reflection of the Truly family, and that's something I'm really proud of. I genuinely believe there is something for everyone at truly.co.uk"

Truly was first announced back in April by This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby via her social media, billed as a lifestyle brand that she had been “working on passionately and secretly for a long time”.

However, in September, the TV presenter, who was recently named as an ambassador for Marks and Spencer’s took again to her Instagram to explain that she was stepping away from the brand “after much consideration” due to conflicting commitments, which probably also included the fact she would be in Australia co-presenting I’m A Celebrity, when the brand officially launched. Her initial launch of the brand did however mean that the brand had 100,000 shoppers pre-register online ahead of its launch, according to media reports.

Alongside the e-commerce, Truly also has editorial content and a foundation, which has been set up to donate up to 5 percent of sales to charities that have a positive impact on people and the environment.

Image: Truly website