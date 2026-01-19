TRVL by ZENGGI Fall Winter 2026: “Cool, calm, and collected”

TRVL by ZENGGI – formerly known as TRVL DRSS – is gradually shifting its focus from “easy packable” for our on-the-go lifestyle to “easy all day, every day”. The ultimate in ease and comfort is what we increasingly seek in our wardrobe, be it in that signature ZENGGI style: cool, calm, and collected. The TRVL by ZENGGI Fall Winter 2026 collection is all about self-care. Functional, straightforward, timeless, and unrestrictive in design, wonderfully soft, lightweight, and low maintenance in execution. The cool technical “travel” qualities are increasingly giving way to a natural touch.

This design philosophy is accompanied by a reliable, no-fuss colour chart with grey and white as a base, alongside burgundy, a few mossy greens and khaki, and all the blues of the sky, day and night. Almost everything is plain, except for a Breton stripe for jerseys, a single striped shirt and a printed tartan for a coat.

The collection still features technical materials, but they feel as soft as a caress. For example, feather-light parachute silk for thinly padded long and short coats and spacious carry-all bags, and an irresistible statement piece: a long circle skirt with a similar lightly padded hem for an extra beautiful drape.

FW26. Credits: TRVL by ZENGGI

Credits: TRVL by ZENGGI

In addition to a wonderfully loose-fitting sweater and jogger set in 100 percent cotton American fleece, there is a small series in “scuba jersey”: an oversized tee and T-shirt dress, loose- fitting sweatpants and a short sweater nipped to the waist. Irresistibly comfortable and chic. The development of TRVL into all-day comfort also includes homewear, such as wide lounge trousers with belly comforting waistband, yoga sweats and a T-shirt in a peachy soft 100 percent cotton jersey.

A slightly tougher accent in the collection is a softly brushed garment-dyed winter twill for polo shirts, a shirt dress and wide trousers with a Japanese workwear feel. The heavy Italian jersey so familiar to TRVL now only appears in wide trousers with a matching kimono jacket.

Great boyfriend fit poplin shirts, long sleeve shirts and some fine knitwear basics such as an androgynous alpaca blend crewneck with a matching slip-through scarf and a cotton-cashmere turtleneck complete the collection.

Stay cool, TRVL easy!