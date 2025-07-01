TRVL by ZENGGI Spring Summer 2026: “Lighthearted luxury”

Spring Summer 2026 marks a new chapter for TRVL DRSS, the high-end comfort concept from the house of ZENGGI. The new name TRVL by ZENGGI underlines the natural evolution of the two brands, which have always been linked by their shared design vision and craftsmanship.

Each season, TRVL offers a measured capsule of key pieces for active women who are always on the move, for business or for fun. Comfort, quality and style, everything exudes that coveted effortlessness. TRVL is carefree, travel light and young at heart, designed to perfection with up-to-date proportions in wonderfully soft, featherweight, sometimes highly technical materials of durable quality in colours that combine effortlessly.

SS26. Credits: TRVL by ZENGGI

The Spring Summer 2026 TRVL by ZENGGI collection gives an extra light and airy feel. The rigour of a minimal and highly effective curated travel wardrobe gives way to irresistible wardrobe favourites that are not only smart and super comfortable, but fun and even a little romantic here and there. And that is not just because of the cheerful dose of pinks and reds in the otherwise preppy colour chart, from a soft faded pink and a girly pink to a brighter blossom and a warm ruby red. There is even a subtle vintage vibe in a roomy short-sleeve blouse with delicate pleats on the front, a cotton kimono blouse in a classic blue and white stripe with ruffles along the buttons or a wonderfully long shirtdress with a wide gathered skirt part.

SS26. Credits: TRVL by ZENGGI

Super easy going and for all day wear are the sophisticated sportswear basics in a soft, 100% cotton American fleece. A roomy cropped sweatshirt with feminine puffing sleeves. A wide leg jogger and shorts with side pockets and a substantial drawstring in the waistband. And a nice roomy but cropped to the waist bomber jacket in indigo blue. Fine knitted crewneck jumpers and perfect loose fitting T-shirts, tank tops and even a single cropped bra top in fresh Breton stripes add a casual touch to the layered look.

Alongside the ever-stylish TRVL essentials for business to beach, in the familiar clean Techno Jerseys in the basic colour chart of mainly black, white and dark blue, one new set is the epitome of travel light chic: an ankle-length half-circle skirt and roomy kimono blouse is a feather-light parachute-like nylon. Wrinkle-free and oh so cool, you'll pull this right out of your bag and off you go, dressed to the nines!

TRVL light, wherever you go.