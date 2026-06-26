TRVL by ZENGGI Spring/Summer 2027: ‘New Horizons’

TRVL by ZENGGI slowly but surely establishes itself as ZENGGI’s casual line, specially designed for all those moments when comfort and convenience are just as important as carefree style.

The fabric range is a touch tropical, with relaxed cotton and artisanal techniques, whilst luxurious technical travel qualities remain key. The collection also features a wider range of styles than before, from cool minimal and chic sporty to ultra-feminine options, as well as traditional influences from around the world. As always, the colour palette is straightforward and easy to combine with anything, ranging from white to mottled grey and khaki green to black, with a broad spectrum of blues from light to electric blue to midnight black and, as a contrast, pale pink and bright red.

Credit: TRVL by ZENGGI

A few themes in the TRVL by ZENGGI collection for spring/summer 2027 immediately catch the eye. These include a range of long black summer dresses that stand out for their simplicity; a T-shirt paired with a long cotton skirt, a loose-fitting trapeze ‘sun dress’, a ‘goddess dress’ with a deep V-neck and fitted waist – and a similarly long, flowing ballerina-style jumpsuit. A surprising new addition to the TRVL by ZENGGI collection is the artisanal indigo feel of blue washed poplins featuring small white motifs, perfect for loose-fitting summer trousers, boxy blouses and kaftans, along with a matching quilted carry-all. Genuine handloom ‘jamdani’ – a gossamer-fine white cotton with woven-in blue dots and a striped selvedge – is used for a loose-fitting blouse, a camisole and a sarong, adding a Bengali touch.

Credit: TRVL by ZENGGI

Another real eye-catcher is a blue-and-white striped ‘pyjamas’ style set, the top of which is lavishly embellished with floral motifs made from ribbons of the same fabric. A striking contrast to the simplicity of traditional workwear styles in understated, washed poplin such as Japanese drawstring trousers without side seams or a fisherman’s shirt, familiar trousers like the Jules and chinos in a heavier cotton twill, or the more outdoorsy look of a small collection in khaki nylon-cotton with paracord drawstrings.

At the core of the collection, TRVL by ZENGGI remains unchanged, featuring luxurious loungewear sets in scuba sweat fabric or a lightweight summer fleece made from cotton with a touch of Lycra, and of course all the jersey, poplin and knitwear essentials, each time updated to reflect nowness. Last season’s super-packable, feather-light quilted ‘parachute silk’ jacket with matching carry-all is back again, this time in a vibrant poppy red. TRVL by ZENGGI continues to innovate and explore how freedom of movement, comfort, sustainable quality and effortless style can be endlessly combined with any wardrobe.

Keep exploring new horizons!

About the brand Read more about TRVL by ZENGGI on the brand page