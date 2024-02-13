TRVL DRSS FW24 Collection: “Look & Feel”

In a world of worry free crease-resistant capsule collections, ZENGGI’s TRVL DRSS is a true pioneer. Design and quality are always guiding; comfort, ease and freedom of movement never compromise the enduring elegant-androgynous style of sophisticated simplicity with endless possibilities for combining. Every piece in each compact collection has been considered in detail to serve the active woman. The ‘look’ and the ‘feel’ are intertwined like yin and yang.

Cool and extra comfortable

Because the high-quality Italian travel qualities that form the basis of every TRVL DRSS capsule have a rather clean and cool feel, extra comfort and tactility was sought for fall-winter 2024. An example is the supple Italian punto jersey for a chic lounge suit consisting of an oversized cropped T-shirt top and drawstring pants, or a calf-length loose fit pinafore dress with slit pockets, beautiful on top of a merino wool turtleneck or blouse in a thin Italian faux-rib jersey. Also the Travel Ease, a Japanese polyester twill for a loose fit jumpsuit and a dress with three-quarter sleeves feels and falls wonderfully luxurious and soft. An extra layer in the form of a kimono style cardigan jacket or a wraparound bodywarmer, knee-length jacket and matching bag filled with lightweight down provides warmth and comfort.

Sometimes the warmth is also suggestive; a pinstripe printed on an Italian jersey or a heavy travel quality with a herringbone print have the familiar cool grip but a comfy fall-winter look. In addition to the basic TRVL DRSS color chart of black, ink blue, white and eggshell, Hazel, Pine Green and Wild Berry add much-needed color to the season. A dainty neo-retro print in ink blue and white for a blouse, a turtleneck and a dress add just that little punch to the styling options.

A compact collection that includes everything from an elegantly tailored dress and hyper-feminine long pencil skirt to a boardroom fähig suit and from cool casual chic to sporty laid-back looks. Understated and cool, but with a distinctly feminine signature.