TRVL DRSS Spring Summer 2025 “Sublime Essence”

For Spring Summer 2025, TRVL DRSS takes its concept ‘designer fashion meets high end comfort’ to new heights. Style, quality, and ease are sublimated to the extreme. Classy and cool, pure in design and execution, big clear shapes, contemporary and timeless in one go; Everything is perfectly balanced. Shapes, materials, details, and finishing, all is at the service of the female body; everything feels ultra-light, sensually soft, nothing pinches or irritates. It is the body that brings these clothes to life, the woman is central.

The collection, compact as ever, is extremely smart and efficient. Everything combines effortlessly and for all possible moments in a day. Relaxed ore more formal, tom boy chic or elegantly dressy. Every outfit is a statement of maximum style with minimum stress. Everything is made of high-end technical jerseys from Italy and Japan, in different weights and textures, sometimes recycled but always of durable quality. In addition, baby-soft natural yarns for the knits. The use of colour has also been reduced to a bare essence: black and navy, grey, pebble, white and just one distinct colour accent, for SS25 it is lime.

Credits: TRVL DRSS

Trousers ranging from yoga and pallazo flares, a culotte, a capri, a chino, and shorts and a jogger with a sporty stripe down the leg all have high waists, which pairs casually elegant with the super-wide boxy tops, such as a heathered grey organic cotton cardigan or a white collarless shirt with nicely long short sleeves. Combined with a blazer, it creates a power look, albeit one with pure ease. Combined with a generous wrap coat in an unfinished double-bonded technical jersey, you bring class and functionality on a par. For the expected chilly evening breeze there is a packable padded coach jacket.

Delightfully lazy and sporty are the minimal items in an airy Breton stripe, such as a long straight t-shirt dress, an XL boatneck t-shirt and oversized polo shirt. Surprisingly feminine within TRVLDRESS' signature style is a Marilyn Monroe style jersey halter dress reduced to its essence, and a long body-following Fortuny style tube dress in a baby-plissé. A touch girly but oh so cool is the culotte jumpsuit in dark navy, to be worn on a white rib jersey tank top for extra nowness.