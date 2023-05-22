TRVL DRSS Summer 2023 “Crisp & Clear”

The T26 active line of TRVL DRSS is as crisp and clear as it is casual and laid back. From Sky blue to the deepest shades of marine, along with sweet pink and fiery red form a classic color scheme with white and sand as a base. The TRVL DRSS collection is composed of endlessly combinable easy pieces, in the most comfortable and wrinkle-free quality fabrics.

T26 offers airy luxury basics with a loose but always elegant fit, such as t-shirts and shorts and uncomplicated but flattering jersey dresses, as well as cool oversized shirts with matching long pajama pants.

In addition to the many unis and a few classic stripes, an abstract two-tone floral print - in deep navy with white or fiery red with white – adds some eccentric energy to the collection. The jumpsuit, too, is an elegant statement of minimal chic. The high-quality materials and 'make' of the T26 collection mean you literally have one less worry; each piece is a durable, stylish, and stress-free solution in an already demanding life. Go where you want, take it easy.