Waste2Wear has been turning plastics into products since 2007 making them a true pioneer in the industry. Founder, and textile engineer, Monique Maissan is always on the cutting edge of innovation. The company not only provides the highest quality fabrics and products made from post-consumer plastic bottles (RPET) both pre-landfill and pre-ocean and post-consumer domestic appliances (RPP); they lead on the technological front with their blockchain and recycling assurance services.

Combat Fake RPET

Since RPET performs to the same high standard as virgin polyester, but costs more to produce, it is estimated that up to 50% of the material advertised as RPET is fake. This defeats the environmental concept behind producing recycled fabrics which is to help rid the world of excess plastic. In 2019 the Waste2Wear R&D department developed a unique, patent-pending recycling assurance chemical testing method (RA-3)*. This test proves if fabric is made from recycled bottles, and if so, what percentage. It is verified by Wessling, one of the world’s most respected testing laboratories, making it the world-first independent, international standard RPET testing method. The RA-3 test can assess any fabric, yarn, fiber, pellets, flakes and hard plastics. Products that pass the rigid chemical analysis, proving they have a RPET content receive a Waste2Wear/Wessling EU approved certificate along with the testing reports. Maissan states: “We are delighted that Wessling independently verifies our recycling assurance RA-3 test. The RA-3 certificate guarantees that the fabrics that pass the test contain recycled materials giving confidence to any brand caring enough to use RPET. It also identifies fakes to ensure that companies are not hoodwinked into selling counterfeit RPET.”

Blockchain

Waste2Wear was the first company in the textile industry to implement an innovative blockchain technology throughout its supply chain to offer full transparency and traceability of materials. Scannable locks on the materials retain accurate information throughout each stage of the supply chain, eliminating the risk of illicit use of subcontractors or adding virgin materials to the production. “Our clients choose to be more sustainable by using RPET post-consumer plastic bottles in their textiles. They appreciate the high-quality fabrics we produce for them, and the security of sourcing our blockchain solution provides. We offer the blockchain service to any company, whether they use our products or not, once we audit their supply chain to verify that they adhere to our high standards.” says Maissan.

Innovation

Waste2Wear is the only company in the world making new products from old domestic appliances including fridges, washing machines and other goods made from polypropylene. “This type of plastic is one of the most abundant in the world yet, only around 1% of polypropylene is recycled. We are determined to make a positive impact through our unique method of making RPP bags and packaging and even sustainable face masks from this waste, for which we have won several innovation awards including the most recent, highly coveted 2021 Sustainable Business Award from the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.”

The R&D department is constantly innovating ways to recycle different kinds of plastic waste to give them a new and long-lasting life. For the latest news on these developments, check out www.waste2wear.com

*Recycling Assurance Three Step Testing