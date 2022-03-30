Tuxedos reign at the Oscars, sparking a surge in online searches for suits

The Oscars are nearly as vital to the fashion industry as they are to motion pictures, with designers and luxury houses cementing lucrative contracts to have their collections worn on the red carpet. But contractual fashion aside, there is also a margin to see new trends, particularly amongst the more fashion-forward celebrities and those who work with influential stylists. This season it was not just the women who stole the show.

Modern twists on tradition seemed to reign for men’s fashion on the red carpet during the 2022 Oscars, with searches for “2 piece suits for men” up by 5,649 percent following the event.

Data from Moss Bros. shows searches are up for men’s fashion which included everything from traditional tuxedos with daring accessories to three-piece suits. There was a wide range of styles walking the red carpet this year, from various monochromatic looks to velvet, silk, gender fluid and everything in between.

Actor Timothee Chalamet led the fashion stakes with a black lace and embroidered tuxedo bolero and slim trousers, accessorised with various rings and a diamond necklace from Cartier. Chalamet was dressed by Louis Vuitton, in a look designed by Virgil Abloh, with a daring open jacket sans shirt and bowtie.

It was Chalamet’s slant on androgynous eveningwear that set a new standard of men’s dressing: of confidently wearing a shirt-free suit, of being elegant without relying on flamboyance, of elevating black tie without an actual tie.