Twitter launches new verification badge for businesses

This week Twitter relaunched its paid for verification service, identifiable via its infamous tick marks, for monthly fees costing 8-11 dollars per month.

Newly introduced are gold ticks for businesses, which can already by seen on company profiles such as LVMH, Kering, Stella McCartney, Valentino and H&M. Notable individuals and companies who were verified during Twitter’s previous oweership will have a blue tick, which when clicked states: “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.” Celebrity entrepreneur Kim Kardashian’s account has a blue tick, despite a following of 74 million, as does sustainable fashion innovation platform Fashion For Good.

Subscribers to Twitter’s new Blue account will have additional features including an edit button. Previously tweets could not be altered and were finite.

Twitter said subscribers will see fewer ads, have their tweets amplified above others, and be able to post and view longer, better quality videos.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has made sizeable changes to the social media app since acquiring the channel in October for a reported 44 billion dollars.

While Twitter has taken a backseat to more visual social media platforms such as Instagram when it comes to the advertising share of fashion companies, brands including Hermès, Balenciaga and Cartier are active on the platform. Luxury brands may see a worthwhile advertising return on the app, which despite its smaller user base - 237 million plus users compared to Instagram's 2 billion users - these users skew to a well-educated and wealthier demographic.