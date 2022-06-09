U.S. Polo Assn. Presents at Pitti Immagine Uomo the Spring Summer Collection 2023

At the 102nd edition of Pitti, authentic, sport-inspired style and bursts of color make the U.S. Polo Assn. brand’s Collection fresh and exciting

Florence, IT, June 8, 2022 - U. S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), presents its Men’s and Women’s Spring-Summer Collection 2023 from June 14th to 17th at Pitti Immagine Uomo at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence. Join us on the “Pitti Island,” at Booth 24 Cavaniglia, where U.S. Polo Assn. will showcase their latest collection celebrating the brand's heritage in the sport of polo Since 1890. See our collection in a setting that’s inspired by our stores, with a white backdrop beautifully en- hanced by the colors of our inspirational products, the pres- ence of our double horseman logo and signature red, white and blue stripe, as well as exciting digital ele- ments including video and online activations.

The U.S. Polo Assn. Booth #24 will feature a partnership with the sustainability organization, Treedom and 20 models outfitted in polo attire. Captain of the Italian Polo Team, Stefano Giansanti as well as Alessandro Giachetti from FISE Polo will be at the U.S. Polo Assn. booth on June 15. U.S. Polo Assn. partners in Italy, Incom, Bonis, East Lab and Eurotrade, will be present at Booth 24 Cavaniglia to proudly show their apparel, footwear, watches, bags and accessories for SS 2023.

“We are thrilled to be attending the 102nd Edition of Pitti Uomo, alongside our Italian partners, where we can bring the classic, sport-inspired style of U.S. Polo Assn. to the trade show floor and all of the event’s attendees,” said Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of Incom, Apparel Division. “Italian consumers love U.S. Polo Assn. for its style, authenticity and comfort and our Spring/Summer 2023 Collection brings all of that and more with beautiful colors, fabrics and accents. Our brand offerings just get better and better every season.”

Fitting with this year’s Pitti Island Theme based on “a land of discovery, exploration and visionary concepts,” the U.S. Polo Assn. Spring/Summer ’23 Collection highlights a burst of color, and is designed for an active, modern lifestyle. It’s inspired, as always, by the sport of polo with which the brand has an unbreakable bond. Our Spring/Summer colors speak not only to bright hues and tones but also to bold use of prints, patterns and stripes. Two important themes throughout the collection are the use of sustainable materials as well as a consistent leisurewear style that’s laid back and comfortable. These themes are beyond trend, and are now a way of life.

U.S. Polo Assn., SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

“U.S. Polo Assn. is grateful for the loyal consumers here in Italy and around the world across 190 countries, and we look to bring some excitement to the Pitti Uomo show with our Collection and authentic polo con- nections,” said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPAGL, the company that manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar, global, sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “Personally, I am excited to be here in Florence representing U.S. Polo Assn. with such outstanding partners as Incom, Bonis, East Lab and Euro- trade, who represent the very best of what our global brand has to offer.”

The U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s and Women’s Collection SS 2023 is divided into four design-themes:

In the Heritage Collection, the classic and unmistakable inspiration comes from the winning spirit of the sport. Our classics stay fresh and new by incorporating modern elements and special design details. The U.S. Polo Assn. red, white and blue signature stripe epitomizes the brand's DNA and represents the traditional colors of the American flag. Within the Collection are iconic garments with polo inspired graphics and bold plaids, stripes and prints.

The USPA Life Collection is made with sustainable materials and processes that are designed to help protect our planet for future generations. The style of USPA Life focuses on a combination of natural and pastel colors such as terracotta, sand, light blue, natural, and pink. Within the collection are organic cotton jersey and piqué, along with pure linen shirts overdyed with pigments that are not harmful to the environment. Polo shirts and t-shirts in supima cotton and ultralight cotton knitwear with linen-cotton blend yarn affirm our commitment to better fabrications.

The USPA Life product features identifying labels and a logo promoting the colors of USPA Life - white, navy and field green - the consumer’s cue to our sustainably sourced product. U.S. Polo Assn. in Italy is partnering with Treedom, a Certified B Corporation and global web platform, established and based in Florence, to promote the planting of trees and forests worldwide with the aim of making the planet greener.

USPA Sport is our modern approach to athleisure apparel. This collection is characterized by its comforta- ble and casual approach that includes technical yarns and design details that fit our active and busy lifestyles. Color stands out here with color blocking, piecing and bold graphics. This approach speaks to the competitive nature of polo as well as the outdoor elements of the sport. The line is dominated by power colors such as white, royal blue, violet, hibiscus, orange and lime yellow. The collection is marked by experimentation and creativity, not only in the choice of colors but also in the variety of fabrics offered.

A special capsule, only available in Italy, is the USPA Fluo Collection, showcasing spirited fluorescent colors that are perfect for warm spring and summer days. Our solid pigment dyed process gives these ultra-bright colors a special glow while maintaining a vintage style. In contrast, another part of the Collection is dominated by accenting our classic colors, optical white and navy blue with pops of color. These details, whether fluorescent mini stripes or contrasting logos, add an unexpected surprise. It’s this type of bold apparel that fully represents the heritage of the game.

The SS23 Footwear Collection combines the double horseman brand’s style and elegance with the ability to connect the sport and fashion worlds. The sport of polo is reflected in the footwear collec- tions, which merges the American tradition with new trends every year. its footwear collection and introduces some important news for the SS23 season. The premium model ELITE has been broght back to the scene, thanks to a renewed design and the introduction of new colours both for man and woman’s style. A new star of this collection is the ETHAN, which is considered a running shoe with a slight insole.The BRYAN, is an essential sneaker with a vintage effect, that also uses technology for the lasering of the brand’s logo in contrast with the upper. Regarding the model SETH, made for both men and women, features vibrant colours and technical details of both a running shoe and as overall outdoor footwear. Finally there is the MAREW model, a colorful unisex sneaker made of canvas. It’s psychedelic graphic is a celebration to Pride Month, in which self-affirmation, dignity and equality of the LGBTQ+ community are promoted.

ABOUT U.S. POLO ASSN.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

U.S. Polo Assn., courtesy of the brand

ABOUT INCOM

Incom, founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, manages under license the apparel division of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand and manufactures and distributes important clothing brands worldwide. In addition, Incom is among the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing for the Italian state, both for what concerns uniforms and technical clothing made with the special proprietary Float patent for floating garments. It has been producing and distributing men's, women's, children's, underwear and beachwear under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Europe since January 2008, recording steadily increasing sales results.

ABOUT TREEDOM

Treedom is a global web platform to promote the planting of trees and forests worldwide with the aim of making the planet greener. Treedom.net is the first website that allows anyone to plant a tree remotely and follow the story of the project. Every tree has an online page, geolocated and photographed, with regular updates posted in an online Tree Diary. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 2010, Treedom has planted over 2 million trees to date, with the support of over 120,000 farmers in 17 countries. Thanks to the environmental benefits (including offsetting CO2 emissions, sustaining biodiversity, and fighting soil erosion and deforestation) and social benefits (training, food security, empowerment, and revenue/profitability) deriving from planting trees, Treedom is accredited as a Certified B Corporation, which is awarded to companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.