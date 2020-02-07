Ugg launches collaboration with Ovadia

Global lifestyle brand Ugg has joined forces with New York-based label Ovadia to create a limited-edition capsule collection for the Spring/Summer 2020 season. According to an announcement from the Southern California-based company, the collaboration includes two of Ugg’s silhouettes for men—the Classic Mini boot and the Tasman slipper—that have been reimagined from the cool perspective of Ovadia.

“Our design approach for this collaboration very much mirrors our design process for Ovadia. We took the Ugg brands’ most iconic silhouettes and recreated them with a focus on what matters most to us—premium materials, functionality and high attention to details,” the founders of Ovadia, Ariel and Shimon Ovadia, said in a statement.

The Ugg x Ovadia collection, which ranges from 250 USD to 300 USD will be available beginning Feb. 10 on each brand’s online website as well as select Ugg retail locations. It will also be sold at third party retailers including Extra Butter in New York, select Neiman Marcus locations and select Nordstrom locations.

Images: Courtesy of Ugg