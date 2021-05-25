UGG launches Pride campaign with Lil Nas X

UGG, the Australian sheepskin shoe company, has launched a Pride campaign with Lil Nas X. Think fluffy rainbow hued slippers and that is just the start.

Dressed in head to toe purple a la Prince, Lil Nas is seen lounging against a backdrop of balloons, glitter, flowers donning a sparkly crown, chunky gold jewellery, and the pièce de resistance: a pair of fluffy sliders in a rainbow hue.

Actress Hari Ness is also featured in the campaign, which sees the launch of a limited edition collection spanning rainbow-coloured hoodies, t-shirts, socks and even skirts. A donation of 25 dollars from the sale of every rainbow slide will be given to GLAAD, a US-based organisation founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBT people.

PROUD at Prom

UGG, in a statement said: “For our fifth year, UGG and Pacific Pride Foundation have reimagined the age-old tradition with PROUD Prom – an inclusive event with local LGBTQIA+ and allied youth from Santa Barbara and the coastal communities of California. A celebration of identity and love, this year’s virtual prom included friends of the brand like Lil Nas X.

The UGG Pride collection is currently available in the brand’s online store.