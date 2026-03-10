UK talent including Big Narstie & Reuben Dangoor tapped for Lyle & Scott Wear It Your Way campaign

For Spring Summer 26, Lyle & Scott presents The Common Room, the fourth chapter of its Wear It Your Way campaign. It celebrates real people, real relationships, and the belief that community is often built in company, not in isolation.

Connection has always been part of the Lyle & Scott story. The brand has been worn in shared spaces where sport, style and culture meet, and where identity is shaped through community as much as individuality. The Common Room draws on that same truth and brings it into focus for Spring Summer 26.

Wear It Your Way champions self-expression. This chapter widens the frame, looking at what happens when people stand side by side, and how individuality can feel even stronger when it is supported. The campaign brings together twelve duos, each linked through friendship, family, work or shared interests. Some relationships are long-established, others more recent, but every pairing is grounded in something genuine. The dynamic between them matters, and so does the way style shifts when it is shared.

The name The Common Room reflects this idea. A shared space where people meet on equal ground, where conversation happens naturally, and where different worlds overlap. It also connects to the Spring Summer 26 design direction, which looks to lived-in British environments and the social moments that define them. These are the settings where Lyle & Scott has always belonged.

Many of those featured are not used to being photographed professionally in this setting. That was part of the intention. A fashion set can feel unfamiliar, but having someone beside you changes the experience. It brings ease, settles nerves and allows personality to come through without forcing it. That sense of comfort and trust is present in the portraits.

The talent featured spans music, sport, comedy, art, food and digital culture. What connects them is mindset. Every individual featured has built their path on their own terms, breaking barriers and earning their audience through authenticity rather than conformity. It is the same independent spirit that has carried Lyle & Scott through more than 150 years of cultural change.

The Common Room reinforces what Wear It Your Way has always stood for, while grounding it firmly in the brand’s ethos. Style is personal, but it is shaped by the people around you, the teams you are part of, and the friends who have your back.

Wear It Your Way: The Common Room launches today, Tuesday 10th March as part of Lyle & Scott’s Spring Summer 26 campaign.