Ukraine's fashion designers sewing garments for the army

Ukraine’s fashion designers are supporting their country’s efforts to stave off the Russian invasion by outfitting the country’s army.

Ukraine’s army, which is composed mostly of male citizens who are by law required to stay and fight if they are in good health, are being dressed by designers who have swapped ready-to-wear for sewing garments for combat.

The Kyiv Independent, a national news publication, said designers are utilising their sewing skills to make items such as camouflage nets, combat boots, and even armored vests.

One local shoe brand, Kachorovska, has repurposed its production to make boots for the men on the ground instead of the trendy footwear it usually manufactures.

Working with several suppliers who provide soles and leather, the boots are highly welcomed by soldiers. The company supported the Ukraine’s defense by donating the first 500 pairs and now set up a charity fund via their Instagram profile @kachorovska_atelier so the brand can continue to purchase supplies.

Other brands are making bulletproof vests and even camouflage nets.

A reported 4 million people have fled the Ukraine.