Ukrainian war-themed jewellery exhibition makes fashion week debut

In a poignant reflection of Ukraine's ongoing struggle, a groundbreaking exhibition of political jewellery is set to open in Kyiv next week. 'Brave to Live', featuring works from 17 Ukrainian artists, will make its domestic debut from September 1-4, 2024, as part of Ukrainian Fashion Week's 55th season.

The exhibition, curated by the LANKA jewelry community, has already garnered international acclaim at events in Munich and Lisbon. It now returns home with the backing of Sense Bank, offering a unique perspective on life amidst conflict through the medium of contemporary jewelry.

"Our goal is to show the importance of art as a cultural diplomacy tool," said Olga Vinogradova and Kateryna Muzyka, project curators and LANKA founders. They emphasised the exhibition's role in introducing Ukrainian audiences to modern political jewelry while underscoring the relevance of culture during wartime.

The pieces on display serve as tangible expressions of Ukrainian resilience, exploring themes of pain, dreams, adaptation, and the human spirit's tenacity in the face of adversity. This innovative use of jewellery as a political statement represents a growing trend in the art world, where traditional boundaries between craft and commentary are increasingly blurred.

Anna Avits I was loved before the war Credits: Ukrainian Fashion Week

Sense Bank's support for the exhibition aligns with its strategy of backing creative projects with significant social and cultural impact. "We are glad to be a partner of this project and continue to support Ukrainian creators who contribute to the cultural dialogue at the international level," said Olena Zubchenko, deputy head of the bank's board.

Hosted in the heart of Kyiv at the 'Sens on Khreshchatyk' bookstore, the exhibition promises to be a focal point for artistic expression and civic engagement. As Ukraine continues to grapple with the realities of war, 'Brave to Live' stands as a testament to the enduring power of art to communicate, inspire, and unite in times of crisis.