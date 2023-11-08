Uniqlo unveils collaboration with Anya Hindmarch

Fashion retailer Uniqlo has unveiled an upcoming collaboration with Anya Hindmarch featuring the British designer’s popular eye motif.

The Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collaboration launches on November 23 and will feature a collection of Uniqlo essentials “with artful details infused with craftsmanship”.

The collection includes pieces for women and kids featuring Hindmarch's “playful touches” across sweaters, scarves, beanies, gloves, socks and tote bags, with prices ranging from 7.90 to 109.90 pounds.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hindmarch said in a statement: “I’m a huge Uniqlo fan and admire the beauty in its practicality which resonates with how I like to design. It was an honour to collaborate with Uniqlo, especially working on knitwear, as Uniqlo is they are so known for their iconic knitwear – with the perfect shapes and colours – that lasts so long.

“I decided not to mess with their brilliant silhouettes, but instead to play with them; deconstructing and then rebuilding them with different stitches and exposed seams – and in turn leaving all sort of little design details to make pulling on your knitwear the favourite part of your day. It has been a wonderful learning experience to work with this incredible global team and a really fun project.”

Highlights include a premium lambswool knit sweater featuring a bi-coloured sleeve along with Hindmarch’s eye motif and darning stitching embellishment, which comes in green, orange, navy and light grey. The cashmere knit features hand-sewn style stitching around the shoulders, hem, and sleeves for a handcrafted feel with Hindmarch's iconic eyes embroidery on the collar.

The collection also utilises Uniqlo’s Heattech technology, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Hindmarch used the material in the collection’s accessories, including the scarf and beanie featuring her well-loved eye motif peeping out from the fold of the knit cap and the pocket of the scarf. The socks and gloves are also available in block colours to match the lambswool sweaters and scarves.

There is also a packable bag, available in green and black, which folds and stores inside the eye-embellished charm. For kids, the collection offers a lambswool crew jumper and beanie cap.

Yukihiro Katsuta, group senior executive officer at Uniqlo's parent company, Fast Retailing, and head of Uniqlo R&D, added: “I believe the exceptional creativity and modern craftsmanship of Anya Hindmarch, along with its philosophy of valuing customers, fits well with the Uniqlo approach to clothes-making.

“The infusion of its trademark humour into Uniqlo essential items creates an exciting new collection of LifeWear that we hope will warm the body and mind this holiday season.”

The Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collection will be available at selected Uniqlo stores across the UK, Europe and the US and via its website from November 23.

