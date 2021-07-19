Unpacking Tototè.Studio’s new design: the C.P.C. cross bag

Responding to the contemporary era where work and life have become a dynamic realm

Recently established Dutch and ethical bag brand Tototè.Studio, founded in late 2020 to fill the gap for well designed as responsibly produced laptop sleeves, is now welcoming a new design: the C.P.C. cross bag.

Tototè.Studio is known for its distinctive and functional bag designs in bold colors, which are produced according to the pillars: ‘upcycled, ethical and local design’. The brand uses solely in-stock and dead-stock leather, lines the bags with vintage scarves from all over the world, and to complete the triangle, the bags are produced locally by newcomers with a refugee background.

The C.P.C. cross bag, which fits a cell phone and ones most important cards, is designed in line with the aspiration of the brand its previous launched laptop sleeve design: as a solution sparked by the zeitgeist. Tototè.Studio is responding to the contemporary era where work and life have become a dynamic realm, where relocating multiple times a day and working around the globe has become normality for many and it became a necessity to delimit life to only the relevant.

The C.P.C. cross bag will be available online at www.totote-studio.com , as well online and in-store at her retailer partners in the colors Burgundy, Taupe and Icy Blue, from July 22, 2021.