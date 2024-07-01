Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: Institut Français de la Mode (IFM)

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Institut Français de la Mode (IFM), to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Noah Almonte, Théophane Sorin, Nika Močnik, Jeanne Godin, Soo Hyun, Tony Kayumba, Paco Fausset Leroy Thomas, Victoria Yujin Kwon, Yujia Sun, Antoine Lafleur, Zoe Lubken, Dani Reto, Alessio Ruben, Gwen Bodiou, Joaquim Dumas, Stella Minkyung, Valentin Prinz, Alexander Lacqua, Lena Scheutz, Nicolas Chaulet, Emmanuel Simmerle, Sopie Gontard, Carlo Mignano, Anthony Iacones, Christian Ye, Paul Alexander, Katherine Zhi Wen, Franck Wandji, Antonin Vogel, Hyeonseo Yoo, Lara Kustosz

Designed by Valentin Prinz Credits: COURTESY OF INSTITUT FRANÇAIS DE LA MODE

Designed by Gwen Bodiou Credits: COURTESY OF INSTITUT FRANÇAIS DE LA MODE

Designed by Théophane Sorin Credits: COURTESY OF INSTITUT FRANÇAIS DE LA MODE