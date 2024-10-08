Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: International Fashion Academy (IFA) Paris

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, International Fashion Academy (IFA) Paris recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of IFA Paris, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the IFA Paris students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Alexane Chaponot, Alvaro Ramos Corvillo, Ana Freund, Anais Song, Dino Puljic, Eva Buitvidaite, Flavia Toelke, Florence Maltseva, Gaia Brogiotti, Golnar Tavakoli, Kimia Afrasiabi Seyedeh, Kushi Jain, Lena Schildbach, Magdaleen Du Plessis, Megija Luize Pudane, Muftau Ajose, Nana Kuffour, Nathan Vinot, Saida Namazova, Soheil Rasoulinejad, Toni Vrancic, Trent Connor, Viktoriia Valitckaia, Wolf Coppens, Yanay Menin, Yu Ru Liao, Zina Husseini

Designed by Kimia Afrasiabi Seyedeh Credits: Photographed by Fabrice Malard

Designed by Florence Maltseva Credits: Photographed by Fabrice Malard

Designed by Trent Connor Credits: Photographed by Fabrice Malard