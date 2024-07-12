Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) Madrid

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) Madrid recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of IED Madrid, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the IED Madrid students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Alejandro Ferrero Mus, Ana Montesa López, Javier Álarez García, Patricia Rodríguez Ojeda, Paula Fernández Ramos, Rodrigo Fernández Rico, Vanessa Espiedra Escalante, Jaime Naddaf Calvet

Designed by Rodrigo Fernandez Rico Credits: COURTESY OF IED MADRID

Designed by Patricia Rodriguez Ojeda Credits: COURTESY OF IED MADRID

Designed by Alejandra Ferrero Mus Credits: COURTESY OF IED MADRID