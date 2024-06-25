Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: Kingston School of Art

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Kingston School of Art recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Kingston School of Art, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Kingston School of Art students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Guessi O'Connor, Jisu Baek, Tonya James, Mimi Lomax, Phoebe Wong, Xinyuan (Abu) Zhang, Faye Yakorn, India Callow, Rashmi Mhaprolkar, Miranda Mallinson-Pocock, Scarlett Bushell, Damla Cabi, Sylvie Kingham, Anna Mees, Hiromi Taylor, Niamh Graham, Maria Dorofeeva, Jamie Deakin, Noel Chae, Xiaohan Lyu, Rosatine Wu, Rio Aso

Designed by Hiromi Taylor Credits: Courtesy of Kingston School of Art

Designed by Phoebe Wong Credits: Courtesy of Kingston School of Art

Designed by Rashmi Mhaprolkar Credits: Courtesy of Kingston School of Art