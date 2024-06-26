Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: New Academy of Fine Arts (NABA)

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, NABA recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of NABA, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the NABA students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Federica Capone, Margherita Cracco, Claudia Castaldo, Leona Tamas, Francesco D'Intino, Michele Vitolo, Giulia Paradiso, Federico Bartoluzzi, Giuseppe Ferri, Giada Visconti di Massino, Geremia Malfanti, Alberto Gottardo, Jiacheng Gong, Annachiara Rabito, Elisa Zeni, Matteo Zaneboni, Alice Bertaso, Gaia Berrichella, Miriam Baroncelli, Edoardo Baraggioli, Tommaso Grasso, Cira Cioffi, Edi Dakic, Gaia Maria Secchi, Diego Gallardo Nava, Anastasia Avenasi, Mattia Briganti, Maria Johanna Johansson, Philipp Wilhelm, Anna Carla Enrico

Designed by Claudia Castaldo Credits: COURTESY OF NABA

Designed by Annachiara Rabito Credits: COURTESY OF NABA

Designed by Alberto Gottardo Credits: COURTESY OF NABA