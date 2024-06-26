Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: University of East London

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, University of East London recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of University of East London, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the University of East London students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Hanna Pachuta, Mikaela Eshe, Divya Nakrani, Aksana Belija, Nneoma Cirillo, Natalia Markouizou Charalampous, Danis Thapa, James Giddins, Samantha Lange

Designed by Aksana Belija Credits: Photographed by Ivan Gonzalez via UEL

Designed by James Giddings Credits: Photographed by Ivan Gonzalez

Designed by Mikaela Eshe Credits: Photographed by Ivan Gonzalez via UEL