US blocks textile imports from 26 Chinese companies amid forced labour concerns

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has expanded its efforts to combat forced labour in the supply chain by adding 26 textile companies based in China to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List.

This move, effective May 17th, restricts goods produced by these entities from entering the United States, targeting cotton manufacturers outside the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) that source cotton from the XUAR. DHS aims to enhance transparency and enable responsible companies to conduct due diligence on their supply chains to avoid goods made with forced labor.

Under the leadership of Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, DHS reinforces its commitment to eliminating forced labour in the U.S. supply chain and holding China accountable for human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other minority groups.

Since the enactment of the UFLPA in December 2021, the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force has expanded the UFLPA Entity List, with 65 entities added across various sectors. By voting to include the 26 Chinese companies, the task force marks the largest single expansion of the UFLPA Entity List, underscoring the United States' determination to combat forced labour.

DHS's initiative aligns with Washington’s memorandum on advancing worker rights globally, emphasizing a whole-of-government approach to promote labour standards.