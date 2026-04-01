US brand Luar drops out of 080 Barcelona Fashion schedule

Madrid – The upcoming 37th edition of the 080 Barcelona Fashion runway, scheduled to take place from April 14 to 17, has seen its international presence diminished. This follows the withdrawal of US fashion brand Luar from the schedule. The event had been relying on the brand to help boost its profile as an international platform.

The management of 080 Barcelona Fashion itself announced the news. This contradicts what was stated during the official presentation of the upcoming 37th edition of the event, which took place just one week ago. With only 12 days until the event begins, the fashion brand Luar will not be participating in the schedule for this first edition of the 2026 runway. The absence is attributed to “force majeure”, although the specific reasons why the brand and its founder and creative director, New York-based designer of Dominican origin, Raúl López, will not be participating have not been disclosed.

Following this, 080 stated in a press release: “We inform you that the fashion brand Luar will not be able to take part in the show schedule for the April edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion”. The non-attendance and participation is due to “force majeure, beyond the control of both the organisation and the brand itself”.

Schedule adjustments

As highlighted during the aforementioned official presentation of this 37th edition of 080, Luar was set to be one of the main protagonists of the upcoming event. The brand's position in the fashion industry has been steadily growing since it dressed Lady Gaga for the historic halftime show at the last Super Bowl, where she performed as part of the show headlined by Bad Bunny.

For this edition, 080 was hoping to boost its international profile, particularly with Luar's participation. This was alongside other anticipated events like the debut of Adolfo Domínguez on the Barcelona circuit. Other international participants include Nazzal Studio, the fashion and art studio by emerging Jordanian-Palestinian designer Sylwia Nazzal; and David Catalán, the fashion brand by the eponymous Spanish designer based in Portugal. Catalán is becoming a regular at Milan Men's Fashion Week, where he presented his autumn/winter 2026/2027 collection on the official schedule last January.

Luar's absence not only diminishes the event's international aspirations but also necessitates a readjustment of the schedule planned by the organisation. According to an announcement from the 080 management at the beginning of March, Luar was originally scheduled to close the shows on the third and penultimate day of runway presentations, Thursday, April 16. The event organisers will announce the new schedule for this edition “in the coming days”. It now appears that a total of 25 brands and designers will ultimately participate, pending further notice.

Following Luar's withdrawal, “in the coming days, 080 Barcelona Fashion will communicate the corresponding updates to the official show schedule for the upcoming edition,” which will proceed as planned “from April 14 to 17 at Port Vell” in Barcelona. The statement concluded by addressing Luar directly: “080 Barcelona Fashion hopes to have their participation in future editions, a sentiment shared by the brand”.