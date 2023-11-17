US confiscates 1 billion dollars of counterfeit luxury goods

In a significant coup, federal prosecutors have announced the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit designer handbags, shoes, and related items in the United States. The estimated street value of the confiscated items surpasses 1 billion dollars, reported Bloomberg. Two individuals have been charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods, as detailed in indictments unsealed on Wednesday in New York.

The illicit operation was conducted from a storage facility located in Manhattan, as outlined in the prosecutors' official statement. The charges levied against the accused highlight the severity of the case, underlining the scale of the operation.

The legal proceedings revealed that the accused controlled premises from which over 83,000 fake items were seized. In a separate location authorities confiscated more than 50,000 counterfeit items. If convicted, both individuals face a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Photographs depicting the warehouse where the seized items were stored depict an extensive array of fake designer products. Handbags, backpacks, wallets, duffel bags, and sunglasses adorned with logos from luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Christian Dior, Gucci, Burberry, and Hermes were found meticulously arranged on metal shelves.

Addressing the impact of the activities, New York Police Department Commissioner Edward A. Caban emphasized the far-reaching consequences, stating, "The trafficking of counterfeit goods is anything but a victimless crime because it harms legitimate businesses, governments, and consumers."