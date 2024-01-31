Van Cleef & Arpels launches search for young talent

Van Cleef & Arpels, a French luxury jewellery company founded in 1906, has launched several initiatives in France to contribute to employment and training in jewellery crafts.

Following the opening of new workshops in Châteauneuf-sur-Isère and the upcoming expansion of its workshops in the city of Lyon, Van Cleef & Arpels recently inaugurated the sponsorship of Amblard High School in Valence, attended by students.

A partnership agreement was signed for the occasion. It focuses on three main areas: sponsorship of a BMA (Brevet des Métiers d’Art) class over two years, from 2023 to 2025; support for the transition from school to professional workshop pathways; and material and logistical support.

’From Hand to Hand’ by Van Cleef & Arpels

Recognized as an Enterprise of Living Heritage (an official label distinguishing French companies with artisanal and industrial skills considered excellent), Van Cleef & Arpels is committed to the transmission of jewellery trades and craftsmanship.

To discover new talents fresh out of school for its workshops, the high jewellery house has now launched the ‘From Hand to Hand’ programme, in partnership with France’s ministry of national education.

Van Cleef & Arpels is providing a unique opportunity for young students to explore various educational pathways in the field of jewellery craftsmanship. This programme is open to students who have completed the equivalent of 9th grade (14 to 16 year old students) and hold a CAP certificate of vocational training in Jewellery or a BMA (Brevet des Métiers d’Art), another vocational training certification in the field of applied arts and crafts.

Additionally, there are post-high school programmes such as the DNMADE (Diploma of Arts and Crafts), which is a three-year programme, and the Advanced Diploma in Applied Arts. In 2021, this initiative was launched and, for the third time, held from November to December, at luxury hotel Intercontinental Lyon - Hotel Dieu.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.